Walmart is slashing prices on electric bikes on Saturday, April 25

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Walmart is launching a major sale on Saturday, April 25 across their departments. The best deals are in outdoor and garden, home essentials,and some stylish items for spring. Two deals immediately stopped us in our tracks: The Ecojoy 88 oz Slushie Machine has dropped to $159.99 from $419.99, and the ANCHEER Electric Bikes for Adults is sdiscounted to $399.99 from $799.99. These are other awesome deals that are perfect for this season. We've rounded up our favorites below. Scroll down to see everything.

Walmart's Top Deals this Saturday, April 25

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The best Home Essentials right now

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Walmart Tech Deals this Saturday, April 25

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Sports and outdoors on Sale at Walmart

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