Walmart Just Slashed Prices on the Gifts and Gadgets People Actually Want

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Walmart is dropping prices across the board on Saturday, May 2, and if you know where to look, you can walk away with some serious savings. The focus this week is on tech gadgets, beauty products, and outdoor essentials for the patio and garden, which also makes this a surprisingly good moment to check Mother's Day off your list. A few deals already stand out. The Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum drops to $47.96, down from $108 more than half off a fragrance that rarely goes on sale. If you're shopping for something more practical, the Ninja HyperHeat 8-in-1 6.5 Qt Pressure Cooker comes in at $119, down from $159. Here are the best deals worth your attention.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts at Walmart Right Now

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Walmart Flash Deals You Don't Want to Sleep On

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Walmart Has Some of the Best Gardening Deals Right Now

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Walmart Is Cutting Prices on Kitchen Appliances Worth Buying

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