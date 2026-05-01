Walmart Just Slashed Prices on the Gifts and Gadgets People Actually Want
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Walmart is dropping prices across the board on Saturday, May 2, and if you know where to look, you can walk away with some serious savings.
The focus this week is on tech gadgets, beauty products, and outdoor essentials for the patio and garden, which also makes this a surprisingly good moment to check Mother's Day off your list.
A few deals already stand out. The Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum drops to $47.96, down from $108 more than half off a fragrance that rarely goes on sale.
If you're shopping for something more practical, the Ninja HyperHeat 8-in-1 6.5 Qt Pressure Cooker comes in at $119, down from $159.
Here are the best deals worth your attention.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts at Walmart Right Now
Mother's Day is almost here, and if you still haven't landed on the right gift, Walmart is worth a serious look right now.
One option that stands out is the Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum, a classic fragrance that feels genuinely luxurious without the usual price tag to match.
It's down to $47.96 from $108, which is the kind of discount that's hard to ignore on a gift that actually feels special.
More Mother's Day Gifts:
Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand
for $118.30 (was $149.88)
CEBORY 3-IN-1 Stand Mixer
for $98.99 (was $399.99)
Wavytalk Thermal Brush for Blowout Look
for $39.96 (was $69.99)
LEGO Botanicals Orchid
for $39.95 (was $49.99)
Walmart Flash Deals You Don't Want to Sleep On
Walmart is running some sharp flash deals right now, and a few of them are genuinely worth moving on quickly.
The one that jumps out most is the Saker 6-inch Mini Chainsaw with 2 Batteries and 2 Chains, dropping from $109.99 down to $39.99. That's a capable little tool at a price that's hard to argue with.
Flash Deals at Walmart:
Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger, 10000mAh
for $23.67 (was $79.99)
Bottom Loading Water Dispenser with Compressor Cooling
for $142 (was $159.99)
VEAT00L V6 Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds
for $21.49 (was $159.99)
Sound Bar for Smart TV, 110W
for $79.99 (was $129.99)
Walmart Has Some of the Best Gardening Deals Right Now
Gardening season is in full swing, and if you're looking to gear up without overspending, Walmart is worth checking out. There are solid price cuts on a good range of gadgets and outdoor essentials right now.
One that stands out is the IronMax 13Amp Corded Scarifier 15" Electric Lawn Dethatcher, down to $115.69 from $209. If your lawn needs some serious attention this spring, that's a meaningful saving on a tool that will actually get the job done.
Jump into the gardening season:
- Ktaxon 10x10 Ez Pop Up Canopy Tent
for $109.99 (was $129.99)
- FOUKUS Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots with Drainage
for $14.99 (was $28.99)
- Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
for $87.65 (was $119.99)
- 3pcs Patio Acacia Wood Bistro Table Rocking Chair Set
for $214.99 (was $369)
Walmart Is Cutting Prices on Kitchen Appliances Worth Buying
Walmart has dropped prices on a solid range of kitchen appliances, and some of the deals are genuinely worth a look.
The one that stands out most is the Ninja HyperHeat 8-in-1 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker, now down to $119 from $159.
Ninja's pressure cookers have a strong reputation for a reason, and at that price, this one is hard to pass up.
More great deals:
Segmart BBQ Charcoal Grill
for $98.99 (was $189.99)
Ninja SLUSHi 72-Oz Frozen Drink Machine
for $249 (was $299)
Philips 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
for $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer
for $129 (was $149)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24