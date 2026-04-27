Walmart is slashing Prices on Tuesday, April 28 and has these great deals in the shelves

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Walmart currently has deals that are definitely worth checking out, especially in the tech, skincare, and last-minute Mother's Day gift sections. Two offers stand out in particular: the Goosiay Stainless Steel 33lb Nugget Ice Maker Machine

for $149.99 instead of $599.99

for and the Fitness Watch with 24/7 Comprehensive Health Watch Tracker Monitoring

for $29.15 instead of $35.99 Of course, there are plenty of other great deals that will make your shopping heart race. We’ve put together a list of our favorites for you below. Scroll down to see everything.

Walmart's greatest deals you can't miss this Tuesday, April 28

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These are the best offers when it comes to skincare

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Best tech deals this Saturday, 25 April at Walmart

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Walmart's Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

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