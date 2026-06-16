Getting ready for vacation? Walmart has this luggage set at a price that's hard to beat
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Walmart is rolling out fresh deals this Wednesday, June 17, and there are plenty of discounts worth checking out if you're getting ready for summer, vacations, or backyard gatherings.
This week's highlights include travel essentials, outdoor favorites, kitchen appliances, and home upgrades, offering something for every kind of shopper.
A few standout deals are already catching attention: the Gowill 7 Piece Luggage Sets with Expandable Duffle Bag is available for $122.96 instead of $209.99, while the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle has been marked down from $344 to just $297.
Below are the deals worth your attention.
Walmart's best offers on Wednesday, June 17
Here are the strongest Walmart deals we found for this Wednesday, June 17.
Starting with a standout: Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4 and IP7 Waterproof Protection for $20.86, down from $179.99.
More bargains:
- Mingdaln Smart Watch fits for Android and Iphone
for $29.99 (was $199.99)
- Amopatio 7 Pieces Patio Conversation Outdoor Set
for $379.99 (was $623.98)
- Homedics Rechargeable Deep Tissue Massage Gun
for $17 (was $26.47)
- Znines Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair
for $573.99 (was $719.99)
Celebrate America's birthday with these great deals
America's 250th birthday is almost here. Get ready to celebrate this once-in-a-generation milestone with the people who matter most.
What about the Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle for $297, down from $344, made for your next cookout.
More celebration essentials:
- Bluescape 10' x 30" Round Inflatable Pool Set
for $88 (was $109.99)
- KINGYES 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
for $629.99 (was $1,199.99)
- TINANA Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set, 32 pcs
for $25.99 (was $50.99)
- Mainstays 6 Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table
for $49.44 (was $54.97)
Yummy prices on kitchen essentials at Walmart this Wednesday, June 17
Walmart has dropped prices on a solid range of kitchen appliances, and some of these deals are genuinely worth a look.
One standout is the Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker for $54.24 instead of $64.38, great for effortless family meals.
Keep scrolling for more notable offers:
- The Pioneer Woman Sutton 17-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set
for $89 (was $99.97)
- AIRMSEN 12-Cup Drip Coffee Machine with K Cup Combo
for $89.99 (was $178.99)
- Astercook 20-Piece Pots and Pans Set
for $69.99 (was $139.98)
- AmorArc Ceramic Handmade Dinnerware Set
for $139.99 (was $219.99)
Leave the stress behind and switch to vacation mode at Walmart
If you're already thinking about your next getaway, these vacation-ready essentials at Walmart are worth a serious look.
Perfect for packing up the whole family and getting travel-ready: the Gowill 7 Piece Luggage Sets with Expandable Duffle Bag for $122.96, down from $209.99.
More standouts:
- Fuklindy Oversized Terry Beach Towel
for $14.99 (was $19.99)
- WEXLYN Water-Resistant First Aid Kit
for $10.99 (was $20.99)
- PRETTYGARDEN Womens Summer Short Dress
for $49.99 (was $70.99)
- CYYI Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
for $20.99 (was $44)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart