The viral Bum Bum Cream is on sale here right now at a super low price
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Walmart is slashing prices across the store this Friday, July 10.
Whether you're stocking up for a backyard cookout or hunting for a deal you've had your eye on, this is the day to check out. The savings stretch across nearly every department.
Two offers caught our attention: the cult favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream drops to $33.60 from $48, and the Weber Spirit Gas Grill E-210 2-Burner is marked down to $399 from $449.
See the full list of highlights here.
Walmart's Summer Beauty Sale Has Us Reaching for Our Wallets
If your beauty routine could use a summer refresh, Walmart just made it a lot more affordable. The retailer is discounting a wide range of personal care items right now, and one deal stands out above the rest.
The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a favorite for its warm, tropical scent and skin-loving formula, is down to $33.60 from its usual $48.
Personal Care Items on Sale:
Dove Men+Care Limited Edition FIFA Body & Face Wash
for $6.97 (was $7.97)
Native Moisturizing Body Lotion
for $11.97 (was $13.97)
Bondi Sands Technocolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam
for $14.88 (was $27)
Bondi Sands The Australian Tan Gentle Foam Instant Self Tan Remover
for $19.88 (was $24)
Walmart's Outdoor Season Deals Are Here
With gardening season in full swing and backyards getting more use than ever, Walmart is rolling out deals that make it easy to upgrade your outdoor setup.
Right now, one deal stands out as an absolute must-have. The Weber Spirit Gas Grill, E-210 2-Burner, is down to $399 from its usual $449.
Garden highlights:
SnugNiture Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Outdoor
for $69.97 (was $138.99)
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix
for $8 (was $12.49)
iGarden Robotic Pool Cleaner K Series
for $449.99 (was $799.99)
Backpack Beach Chair Set of 2
for $89.99 (was $109.99)
Walmart's Tech Deals Are Just as Good as Everything Else on Sale
No Walmart sale would be complete without a few tech deals worth grabbing, and this week's lineup doesn't disappoint.
Leading the pack is a gadget that's perfect for cutting the cord without cutting corners. The 360+ Long Distance Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna is down to $25.98 from $29.99.
Tech on sale at Walmart:
onn 32" Class 720P HD Powered by VIZIO Smart TV
for $68 (was $78)
Apple AirPods 4
for $99 (was $129)
HP OmniBook 5 16 inch Laptop
for $749 (was $1,469)
38800mAh Solar Charger with Flashlight & Compass
for $19.99 (was $29.99)
Walmart's Home Deals Make It Easy to Upgrade Your Kitchen
If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Walmart's latest round of home appliance deals is worth a look.
Affordable finds are popping up across the board, and one in particular stands out for anyone who loves cooking at home.
The Presto 5 Qt Dual Basket Deep Fryer is down to $69 from $79. With two baskets, it's built for cooking multiple dishes at once, making it a smart pick for family dinners or weekend get-togethers.
More highlights:
BISSELL PowerLifter Swivel Pet, Bagless, Upright Vacuum
for $98 (was $154.99)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
for $94 (was $149)
Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker
for $29.99 (was $39.97)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24