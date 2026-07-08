Walmart is dropping prices. These deals are especially worth checking out

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Walmart is slashing prices across the store this Wednesday, July 8. Whether you're stocking up for a backyard cookout or hunting for a deal you've had your eye on, this is the day to check out. The savings stretch across nearly every department. Two offers caught our attention: the cult favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream drops to $33.60 from $48, and the Weber Spirit Gas Grill E-210 2-Burner is marked down to $399 from $449. See the full list of highlights here.

Walmart's Summer Beauty Sale Has Us Reaching for Our Wallets

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Walmart's Outdoor Season Deals Are Here

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Walmart's Tech Deals Are Just as Good as Everything Else on Sale

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Walmart's Home Deals Make It Easy to Upgrade Your Kitchen

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