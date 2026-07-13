That's what your perfect summer at home was missing: Walmart got you covered
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Walmart – Temperatures are rising, but Walmart's dropping prices with major deals across all categories on Tuesday, July 14.
Whether it's kitchen gear, patio & garden, health & wellness, or sports & outdoor, we know exactly where to find the best deals.
Check out the Bluebow single serve coffee maker for $39.99 from $109.99, or the Akaber 24" mountain bike which drops down to §180.49 from $284.99.
This week's best deals are here, don't miss out.
Walmart's summer sale makes time at home feel like vacation
For anyone not traveling far this summer but still craving that ultimate vacation feeling, Walmart's got great deals right now.
Start your mornings right with the Bluebow single serve coffee maker for $39.99 from $109.99. Brew anywhere from six to twelve oz, works with K-Cups, ground coffee or tea capsules. So it's ready for however you like your cup.
Have a look at these items on sale:
- KISSAIR 37" tower fan with remote
for $26.99 (was $69.99)
- 14ft adventure above ground metal frame swimming pool
for $99.00 (was $178.00)
- Costway outdoor 3-Seat wood bench 64 inches extra long
for $169.99 (was $259.00)
- FOUKUS set of 5 self-watering plant pots with drainage
for $16.99 (was $28.99)
This summer you'll outshine the sun: Walmart drops prices on health & wellness faves
Ready for your summer refresh? Walmart's got you covered. The retailer's discounting personal care items across the board right now and one deal has caught our attention.
The Dulcolax daily gut support gummies stands out as an absolute must-have for anyone looking to keep their digestion on track this summer.
Because real summer glow starts on the inside, right now they're just $17.97 down from $19.97.
Health & wellness highlights:
- Orgain organic vegan 21g protein powder
for $19.98 (was $25.43)
- Lattafa yara candy eau de perfum
for $19.98 (was $29.99)
- CeraVe moisturizer skin renewing night face cream
for $15.44 (was $21.99)
- Olaplex in good repair kit
for $41.79 (was $50.00)
Walmart's sports & outdoor deals are here
Whether you're gearing up for backyard games, weekend hikes, or lazy days by the pool Walmart's sports & outdoor deals have you covered.
Get the kids ready for summer adventures with the Akaber 24" mountain bike.
Built for the trails but just as fun around the neighborhood, it's the perfect way to get outside and make the most of the season. Right now you can get it for $180.49 down from $284.99.
Sale highlights:
- Igloo 11 QT tag-a-long-hard sided cooler
for $39.98 (was $49.98)
- Funsicle amerivana chill-out chair
for $9.74 (was $14.99)
- KingCamp folding camping chair
for $44.99 (was $79.99)
- Wilson ultra power XL 112 tennis racket
for $28.71 (was $31.94)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Walmart/TAG24