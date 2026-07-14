That's why everyone will be shopping at Walmart's this Wednesday, July 15

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Walmart – Temperatures are rising, but Walmart's dropping prices with major deals across all categories on Wednesday, July 15. Whether it's kitchen gear, patio & garden, health & wellness, or sports & outdoor, we know exactly where to find the best deals. Check out the Bluebow single serve coffee maker for $39.99 from $109.99, or the Akaber 24" mountain bike which drops down to §180.49 from $284.99. This week's best deals are here, don't miss out.

Walmart's summer sale makes time at home feel like vacation

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This summer you'll outshine the sun: Walmart drops prices on health & wellness faves

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Walmart's sports & outdoor deals are here

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