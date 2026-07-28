Pet owners should check out this affordable gadget from Walmart
Ad
Walmart just rolled out a fresh batch of price cuts on Wednesday, July 29 and a few of them are hard to ignore.
The DAKIMOE 3-Piece School Backpack Set is down to $19.79 from $39.99, perfect timing with back-to-school season kicking off.
The Loheer Mattress Vacuum Cleaner dropped to $63.89 from $109.96, making it an easy win for anyone who's been putting off a deep clean.
Worth a quick look before these and other deals sell out.
Back-to-School Just Got a Lot Cheaper at Walmart
School's almost back in session, and Walmart's making the prep easy.
The DAKIMOE 3-Piece School Backpack Set is now $19.79, down from $39.99. Grab it before the deal's gone.
School Items:
Carote 3pcs Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Set
for $24.99 (was $49.99)
Pen+Gear Blue Letter Size 2-Pocket Paper Folder
for $0.25 (was $0.54)
Pilot G2 Retractable Gel Pens
for $5.97 (was $6.77)
WEMATE Large Capacity Pencil Cases
for $9.99 (was $15.99)
Walmart's Toy Deals Are Making Playtime Cheaper
Work's done, playtime's calling, and Walmart's toy sale is delivering.
Our pick: the 16" Marvel Spider-Man Bike by Huffy, now $117 instead of $139.99. A solid grab for any young Spidey fan.
Toys on sale:
16" Marvel Spider-Man Bike by Huffy
for $117 (was $139.99)
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box
for $174.98 (was $199.95)
Contixo Kids Tablet with Android
for $52.19 (was $64.99)
Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register
for $34.97 (was $39.99)
LEGO Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots
only $129.99
Walmart's Household Deals Are Worth a Look Right Now
We've rounded up some of Walmart's most popular home finds, and this one stands out.
The Loheer Mattress Vacuum Cleaner is now $63.89, down from $109.96, an easy way to freshen up your home.
Popular right now:
Shark Steam Mop
for $46.96 (was $69.99)
Galanz 4.6 cu ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
for $168 (was $269.99)
Mainstays 4-Slice Toaster Black with 6 Shade Settings
for $21.94 (was $24.68)
Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, 120W
for $19.99 (was $29.99)
Walmart's Gardening Deals Are in Full Bloom
Gardening season is here, and so is Walmart's sale on supplies.
A consistent bestseller: the Costway Raised Garden Bed, now $59.99 instead of $99.99.
Personal Care Items on Sale:
Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots with Drainage
for $16.99 (was $28.99)
10x10 Ez Pop Up Canopy Tent
for $119.99 (was $179.99)
13Amp Corded Scarifier 15" Electric Lawn Dethatcher
for $126.04 (was $209)
Costway Outdoor 3-Seat Wood Bench
for $169.99 (was $259)
Prices on Walmart's website change frequently, and particularly popular deals are often only available for a short time. Experienced shoppers know that if you wait, you'll usually miss out.
If a deal looks attractive right now, it probably won't stay that way for long. While you're still thinking about it, someone else might have already bought it.
It's best to check out the following deals right away, before they're gone.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Walmart