Pet owners should check out this affordable gadget from Walmart

Walmart just rolled out a fresh batch of price cuts on Wednesday, July 29 and a few of them are hard to ignore.

The DAKIMOE 3-Piece School Backpack Set is down to $19.79 from $39.99, perfect timing with back-to-school season kicking off.

The Loheer Mattress Vacuum Cleaner dropped to $63.89 from $109.96, making it an easy win for anyone who's been putting off a deep clean.

Worth a quick look before these and other deals sell out.