The One Form of Self-Care You're Probably Not Taking Seriously Enough

"You do you!" AKA, it's time to put yourself first.

May isn’t just about warmer weather and long weekends. It's also the ultimate time to rethink what self-care actually looks like.

Masturbation May has grown into a genuine wellness movement, one that encourages people to better understand their bodies, reduce stress, improve sleep, and build confidence in ways that carry over into everyday life.

What was once considered a taboo topic is now backed by research and increasingly embraced as a legitimate part of overall health.

Sexual wellness, it turns out, deserves the same attention we give to fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being.