The One Form of Self-Care You're Probably Not Taking Seriously Enough
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"You do you!" AKA, it's time to put yourself first.
May isn’t just about warmer weather and long weekends. It's also the ultimate time to rethink what self-care actually looks like.
Masturbation May has grown into a genuine wellness movement, one that encourages people to better understand their bodies, reduce stress, improve sleep, and build confidence in ways that carry over into everyday life.
What was once considered a taboo topic is now backed by research and increasingly embraced as a legitimate part of overall health.
Sexual wellness, it turns out, deserves the same attention we give to fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being.
Why You Should Celebrate May with Lovehoney
Getting started doesn't have to feel complicated.
A few small shifts, like slowing down, paying attention to what your body responds to, or simply trying something new, can make a real difference.
Modern wellness products are designed with comfort and accessibility in mind, and expert-backed resources make it easier than ever to explore at your own pace.
Lovehoney has built its reputation on that kind of approachable, judgment-free guidance, pairing practical advice with a wide range of products suited to every level of comfort and curiosity.
If the timing ever felt right to invest in your own well-being, this is it.
From May 20 to 28, Lovehoney's Memorial Day event offers up to 70% off selected products, plus an extra 20% off sale items with code WEEKEND at checkout.
It's the perfect reminder that self-care can be playful, empowering, and educational all at once.
And the universe's way of telling you that self-care is always worth it.
Cover photo: Lovehoney