Why this new streaming epic that just dropped is one you can't miss

Ad

A new series just dropped on streaming, and it will stop your scrolling in it's tracks. Amazon Prime Video has a new show to add to your watch queue that reimagines the biblical story of Moses like it's never been seen before. If you're a fan of powerful epics that stay with you long after the credits roll, look no further than The Old Stories: Moses. This is a quick reimagining of the story of man versus the kingdom, versus the elements, and most movingly: versus himself. Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley stars as Moses in an unforgettable performance, with haunting digital effects creating a new take on an age-old tale. Check out more below on why this limited special series is a can't-miss.

The Old Stores: Moses will be released on Amazon Prime Video during May 2026. © Wonder Project The Old Stories: Moses is from Wonder Project, also the creator House of David, another biblical saga series on Prime following the story of King David and his rise to the thrown of Israel. Now the creative team has linked the two projects. Told through tales passed down to a young David, this new installment shows a leader who paved the way and parted the seas before him: Moses. The Old Stories: Moses is a being released as a multi-part companion special on Amazon Prime Video that drops in three parts: The Calling (out on May 14) The Confrontation (out on May 21)





(out on May 21) The Deliverance (out on May 28) The series is truly a cinematic experience, showing the familiar story of Passover as Moses hears the voice of God to lead his people out of enslavement in Egypt. First, he must come up against Pharaoh, the plagues, and the mighty Red Sea.

Actor O-T Fagbenle, best known for his work in The Handmaid's Tale, delivers an unshakeable performance as Pharoah. Him and Kingsley paired together make this version of Moses' escape one of unmatched courage and fury.

What makes The Old Stories: Moses a new take on an old Bible story?

See Moses like you've never seen before in The Old Stores: Moses on Amazon Prime Video. © Wonder Project The OId Stories: Moses is one of this year's biggest streaming premieres. It's also relatable for anyone whose felt like an outsider, and a must-see for TV fans of historical dramas like The Crown, period battles like Vikings, or even fantasy epics like Lord of the Rings. Moses returns from exile to answer his calling and embark on an epic journey of resilience. But this isn't your ordinary retelling of a boring old Bible story. Its updated effects show the Red Sea with vivid visuals and a stark sharpness. The battle scenes' quick-paced cuts keep you homed in on the action. And Kingsley's command of the screen makes you feel like you're seeing him make every excruciating decision in real time.

How can I watch The Old Stories: Moses?

Ben Kinglsey (l.) stars as Moses in the new three-part companion special. © Wonder Project Watching the new series is simple, and can be easily accessed on Amazon Prime Video by logging into your streaming account. You can also grab a subscription to Wonder Project itself, the masterminds behind the project, which gives you their full range of other similar titles. An offer for their direct subscription from now through May 31 has a deal for $5.99/month for 2 months, and $8.99/month after. Don't have either? Good news: New users of Amazon Prime Video can sign up for a free trial to tune in.