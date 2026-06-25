American child attacked by shark during Bahamas family vacation

Bahamas - A 12‑year‑old American boy was suddenly attacked by a shark while swimming in the Bahamas during a family vacation.

The Bahamas, with its more than 700 islands and cays, is a paradise for vacationers. © picture alliance/dpa/Carnival Cruises | Carnival Cruises

It was supposed to be an unforgettable trip to the beautiful Exuma Cays, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, but the excursion quickly took a serious turn.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported on Facebook that the boy was attacked by a shark off Staniel Cay on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30 PM while exploring with his brother.

The waters off Staniel Cay are famous for their wildlife. Alongside rays and sea turtles, sharks are a regular part of the ecosystem.

Police did not disclose which shark species was responsible for the attack, nor the severity of the injuries.