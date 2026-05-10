Cat mom arrives at shelter with just one kitten – what happens next stuns caretakers

Rancho Santa Fe, California - Mittens arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center with just one kitten, but a short time later, the mama cat stunned the staff at the shelter.

Mama Mittens outgrew herself shortly after her arrival at the shelter. © Helen Woodward Animal Center

At the beginning of April, the animal shelter in Fairbanks Ranch, California, took in six orphaned kittens almost simultaneously. But who was going to nurse the poor little ones?

Mittens soon provided the answer!

The staff realized the sweet cat was not only giving milk to her own baby, but also to the six other motherless animals.

"Overnight, Mama Mittens went from a single mom of one to a single mom of seven," staff member Courtney Williams said in a May 8 press release.

In one photo, the cat can be seen feeding all seven kittens as if they were her own.

"Animals are amazing. Mama Mittens didn’t just decide to welcome them for nourishment, she immediately began to provide each of them with the love they’d been missing," Williams said.