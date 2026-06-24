Florida firefighters believe they're rescuing a dog swimming for its life – only to get a huge shock

Cape Coral, Florida - Florida firefighters rescued a creature they thought was a dog. When they pulled the animal of the water, they couldn't believe their eyes.

A rescuer finally managed to catch the frightened and exhausted animal under the pier. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@capecoralfd

The action unfolded on Monday in Cape Coral, Florida, where residents called emergency services because what they thought was a dog had fallen into a Britannia Lake canal and couldn't get back out.

A brave neighbor didn’t hesitate and even jumped into the water to help the desperate creature, but the animal hid under a wooden pier.

Fortunately, a local named Denae Judd happened to be in her kayak and kept the animal in sight. When the firefighters arrived, she guided the crew straight to the hiding spot.

As a video on the local fire department’s Instagram account shows a firefighter in a life jacket going under the pier to grab the animal and bring it safely to shore.