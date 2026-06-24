Florida firefighters believe they're rescuing a dog swimming for its life – only to get a huge shock
Cape Coral, Florida - Florida firefighters rescued a creature they thought was a dog. When they pulled the animal of the water, they couldn't believe their eyes.
The action unfolded on Monday in Cape Coral, Florida, where residents called emergency services because what they thought was a dog had fallen into a Britannia Lake canal and couldn't get back out.
A brave neighbor didn’t hesitate and even jumped into the water to help the desperate creature, but the animal hid under a wooden pier.
Fortunately, a local named Denae Judd happened to be in her kayak and kept the animal in sight. When the firefighters arrived, she guided the crew straight to the hiding spot.
As a video on the local fire department’s Instagram account shows a firefighter in a life jacket going under the pier to grab the animal and bring it safely to shore.
Rescued animal turns out to be coyote pup
After the rescue, it soon became clear the animal was not a dog after all.
It was a coyote pup!
The poor creature was taken straight to a veterinary clinic for medical care after its terrifying ordeal.
Once the little coyote is back on its feet, it will be transferred to a rehabilitation center.
Denae was presented with a Community Recognition Coin for her assistance in the rescue.
"This save was a great team effort!!" the Cape Coral Fire Department wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@capecoralfd