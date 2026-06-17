Small plane crashes onto Texas highway in deadly accident

Laredo, Texas - A private jet crashed onto a highway in Texas on Tuesday evening and burst into flames instantly. Several drivers stopped their cars, ran to the wreckage, and tried to rescue those trapped inside. Sadly, one person died in the accident .

First responders used hammers and shovels to free trapped people from the burning aircraft. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Zayra Garza

The business jet with six people on board crashed around 10 PM local time near the border town of Laredo onto a highway, as AP News reported.

Eyewitnesses said the aircraft careened over the road, clipped a light pole, and came to a heavily damaged stop. The plane was nearly torn apart and tipped onto its side.

Then, dramatic scenes unfolded: as the wreck was burning, numerous motorists rushed to the crash site.

Helpers tried to smash the cockpit window and open the aircraft door with a sledgehammer and a shovel in the hopes of saving those trapped inside.

Social media videos show people running around the wreck amid thick smoke, fighting for the lives of the occupants.

"It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock," eyewitness Zayra Garza later recounted. She saw several people fleeing the aircraft. Three teenagers, as well as a person who appeared to be the pilot, managed to escape.

Afterward, a crew member tried to pull an unconscious passenger from the plane. A firefighter eventually climbed into the burning wreck to rescue him.