Tattoo-addicted adult star jets off to Barcelona for radical and illegal body mods

Barcelona, Spain – Amber Luke is Australia's most tattooed woman, but she's not quite done yet. Now she's jetting off to Barcelona to get some truly radical body modifications.

Amber Luke jetted off to Barcelona to get a selection of radical body modifications which are illegal in her home country of Australia. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke.666

Over the last decade, Luke has totally transformed her body via the use of extensive tattoos and extreme body modifications.

Now boasting nearly 31,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @amberluke.666, she's made a career of sharing her remarkable makeover with fans across the world.

The journey has been long and has seen her jet all over the globe to get various procedures done, such as a set of eyeball tattoos that almost blinded her in Brazil.

Having decided against her plan to remove the tattoos on her face, Luke revealed in a series of recent posts that she's traveled to Barcelona to get a series of extreme body mods done.

Her choice to go to Barcelona was due to its more lenient laws when compared to Australia – where extreme body modifiers could face criminal charges – as well as the city's vibrant modification community.

Luke got a subdermal implant during her time in Barcelona, a procedure that sees a silicon mold slid under the skin.

In one post, she revealed her plan to get a "coinslot" procedure done to her ear as well. This sees a vertical rectangle of cartilage removed from the ear to create a permanent gap.

Her ears have already been cut and reshaped into those of a "pixie."

"We are in Barcelona and we are about to get two body mods done, and I am super f**king keen, bro," Luke said in a separate video.