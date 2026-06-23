Trapped cat is saved by café owner after meowing through the walls!

South Korea – Where did that sound come from? Sunny Song from South Korea wondered, together with his family, about the helpless-sounding meowing in his café, Sunnyhouse. He eventually traced it to a specific spot behind a wooden wall. Soon after, he tried to break it open...

Sunny Song broke the wall – and discovered the sick kitten! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sunnyhousekr

In a viral TikTok, the South Korean documents his rescue effort. It takes a while for the hole to become big enough, but finally, a kitten crawls out!

Proudly, Song lifts it up, delighted to have freed the animal.

"Wall-E is so adorable, I took him home," the cat lover told The Dodo, revealing the creature's adorable name.

"I already have three more cats that I also rescued from a café. They all love him. He's very easygoing, he loves being petted, he’s very playful," Song continued.

But why was the youngster even sitting behind the wall?