Trump administration claims "major win" as text of US-Iran agreement goes public

Washington DC - Iran has agreed to dilute its enriched uranium stocks under its interim deal with the US, senior US administration officials said Wednesday as they released what they said was the text of the agreement.

Iran has reportedly agreed to dilute its enriched uranium stocks under its interim deal with the US. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

"The fact that they're conceding to that is a major, major win for the United States of America," one of the US officials said of the nuclear issue on a call with reporters.

The deal would also reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow Iranian oil sales, while the US and its allies would also make plans for a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

The US officials read out the wording on a conference call after days of uncertainty about what was actually included in the deal that President Donald Trump announced on Sunday.

The outline deal will be followed by 60 days of negotiations on a final accord – after which Trump said Washington could simply go back to "bombing" if Iran doesn't agree.

Iran's nuclear program is mentioned in the deal, according to the US officials, with extra clauses compared to drafts of the agreement that were leaked in US and foreign media.

Under the text read out by US officials, the two countries agreed to discuss a mechanism for dealing with Iran's stocks of enriched uranium, which have been at the center of US allegations that Tehran wants to develop nuclear arms.

It says that the "minimum methodology" would be "down-blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA" – the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Down-blending involves mixing enriched uranium that can be refined to make atomic bombs with depleted uranium, to reduce its radioactivity.

"They're saying we will destroy the enriched stockpile, and this is how we're going to do it at a minimum," the senior US official said, in what he said was his own commentary on the deal.