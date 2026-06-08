Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2026: Man risks it all for giant catfish in jaw-dropping river stunt

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a daring fisherman dives headfirst into a muddy riverbank hole and emerges clutching a monster catfish .

In the clip, the fisherman gets shoved into a narrow hole carved into the riverbank, with only his feet sticking out.

After a pretty intense moment, his friend yanks him back to the surface, where he emerges holding a giant catfish!

"Absolutely optional btw," one viewer joked.

Check it out: