Billy Joel’s ex name-drops the star she had the worst encounter with in Hollywood

Los Angeles, California - Not every encounter with a celebrity ends on a good note; TV chef Katie Lee Biegel learned the hard way after her encounter with star Chevy Chase was anything but pleasant.

TV personality and chef Katie Lee Biegel explained her worst celebrity encounter. © TIBRINA HOBSON / GETTY IMAGES NORDAMERIKA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In her recently released podcast All on the Table with Katie Lee Biegel, the ex‑wife of musician Billy Joel answered numerous questions from her followers, one of whom wanted to know which celebrity she found the most likable and which the least friendly.

“My celebrity run-in that was not so nice was Chevy Chase," Biegel confessed to her listeners. As the chef explained, the uncomfortable incident occurred during her marriage to the 77‑year‑old “Piano Man.”

She explained that they threw a party at one of their soon-to-be-demolished homes. In addition to countless kegs of beer and Jell‑O shot glasses, the former couple made sure to have celebrity guests on the guest list.

Later that evening, the 43‑year‑old went over to Billy Joel and his friend Chase with a tray full of Jell‑O shots and offered them to the duo. Apparently, the actor thought she was a server.

With a dismissive hand gesture, the 82‑year‑old tried to send her away in a shooing-off manner, Biegel explained.