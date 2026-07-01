Actor Danny Glover reveals devastating diagnosis: "Things are going to be different"

New York, New York - Legendary actor Danny Glover has publicly disclosed his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Danny Glover revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago. © Valery HACHE / AFP

During his conversation with NBC's Lester Holt, the 79-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative illness "several years" ago.

Glover shared during the interview, which aired on Wednesday, that the disease has slowed his speech, movement, and memory.

"I could live with it, in a sense," the Lethal Weapon actor said, adding, "things are going to be different and changing."



Glover credited his strong family who have stepped to support him, sharing, "They've got my back."

During a separate chat with People, his daughter, Mandisa, admitted that the disease is "depressing" for her father, explaining, "It's a change in the core of who you think you are or don't think you are.

The veteran screen star's brother, Marty, added, "We just want him to live his best life like he made us live ours."