Alex Jones goes off on shirtless rant after The Onion claims control over Infowars: "They're skinwalkers!"
Houston, Texas - The satirical news website The Onion has reportedly revived their efforts to take over conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show InfoWars, and turn it into a parody of itself.
On Monday, The Onion shared a message from Bryce P. Tetraeder – the fictional CEO of the outlet's parent company Global Tetrahedron – announcing that his "childhood dream is finally coming true" as his company has "completed its plan to control InfoWars.com."
"With this new InfoWars, we will democratize psychological torture, welcoming brutal and sadistic ideas from everyone, even the very stupidest among us," Tetraeder wrote.
"It will be like the Manhattan Project, only instead of a bomb, we will be building a website."
The site also unveiled a new rainbow flag variation of the InfoWars logo and has begun selling merch.
Since Monday, Jones has aggressively posted on X about the news, arguing that The Onion's claims are fraudulent, and that the deal violates the 13th Amendment as it seeks to force Jones into a life of "Indentured Servitude."
In a bizarre segment on his show, a shirtless Jones lamented, "Just because you're wearing my shirt don't mean you're me!"
"They're body snatchers. They're skinwalkers. They literally take your skin!" he added.
Alex Jones owes a gigantic debt
The move comes as Jones owes $1.5 billion in legal damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, whom he repeatedly slandered as "crisis actors" in what he claimed was a tragedy staged by the US government.
In 2024, a Bankruptcy Judge approved auctions for Jones' ownership of Free Speech Systems – the parent company of InfoWars – to help pay the massive judgment.
Working with the victims' families, The Onion tried to purchase the site, but in December 2024, the sale was blocked by a judge, though The Onion vowed to continue fighting.
Cover photo: Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP