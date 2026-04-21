Alex Jones goes off on shirtless rant after The Onion claims control over Infowars: "They're skinwalkers!"

Houston, Texas - The satirical news website The Onion has reportedly revived their efforts to take over conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ' show InfoWars, and turn it into a parody of itself.

On Monday, the satirical news site The Onion announced that it had taken control of InfoWars, though conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims otherwise. © Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, The Onion shared a message from Bryce P. Tetraeder – the fictional CEO of the outlet's parent company Global Tetrahedron – announcing that his "childhood dream is finally coming true" as his company has "completed its plan to control InfoWars.com."

"With this new InfoWars, we will democratize psychological torture, welcoming brutal and sadistic ideas from everyone, even the very stupidest among us," Tetraeder wrote.

"It will be like the Manhattan Project, only instead of a bomb, we will be building a website."



The site also unveiled a new rainbow flag variation of the InfoWars logo and has begun selling merch.

Since Monday, Jones has aggressively posted on X about the news, arguing that The Onion's claims are fraudulent, and that the deal violates the 13th Amendment as it seeks to force Jones into a life of "Indentured Servitude."

In a bizarre segment on his show, a shirtless Jones lamented, "Just because you're wearing my shirt don't mean you're me!"

"They're body snatchers. They're skinwalkers. They literally take your skin!" he added.