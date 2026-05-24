Anne Hathaway finally addresses those ever-present facelift rumors: "The speculation has gotten so loud!"

Los Angeles, California - For months, people have been speculating about whether Anne Hathaway has undergone a facelift. To put an end to the hotly debated speculation, the star has now spoken out for the first time about the allegations.

Actor Anne Hathaway has been making headlines in recent times, especially for her looks. © Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 43-year-old caused quite a stir back in mid-March when she showed everyone how she and a stylist made her wrinkles disappear with a very simple trick.

She captured the beauty hack in a video and then posted it on Instagram.

In the video, her hairstylist, Orlando, can be seen creating two narrow, tight braids to visually emphasize her eye area. What was meant to be a harmless hack quickly turned into a spectacular debate.

Alongside numerous fans who praised her fresh look, there were the odd nasty comments about her "too tight face."

However, as the rumor mill surrounding her face really picked up speed in recent days, the Devil Wears Prada actor has now taken a clear stand.

Hathaway not only posed in front of the camera for the July/August issue of ELLE magazine, but she also dispelled the prevailing prejudices in the accompanying interview.

"We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact and, sometimes, what they think is accurate – and sometimes it’s not," she explained.

"My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there," the Princess Diaries actor told Elle.