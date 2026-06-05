Anthony Head, star of Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died

London, UK - Actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72, his family announced Friday.

British actor Anthony Head has passed away at the age of 72. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The British actor, the brother of singer Murray Head, was best known as librarian Rupert Giles in the cult supernatural TV series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head," his daughters Emily and Daisy Head, said in a statement released to the PA news agency.

"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many," they added.

Head rose to fame in the UK in the 1980s in a series of television ads for coffee.

In the ads, which ran from 1987 to 1993, he and actor Sharon Maughan played a couple who fell in love over a cup of coffee.

Most recently, he played former Richmond FC owner Rupert Mannion, the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s character Rebecca, in soccer comedy Ted Lasso.