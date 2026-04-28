Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel heading for divorce?
Los Angeles, California - They've long been considered one of Hollywood's "It" couples, but in recent years, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have made headlines with rumors of a crisis. Are the stars heading for divorce?
Almost 14 years of marriage and two sons together: on the outside, Justin and Jessica's family seems perfect, but away from the limelight, the 44-year-old actor and 45-year-old singer have reportedly been in crisis.
As an insider revealed to the Daily Mail, the relationship could be facing a real test.
The reason? Justin's numerous escapades and scandals, which have allegedly put a strain on his marriage.
His wife has now even given him an ultimatum and threatened to separate, the source revealed.
The trigger is said to have been the recently released bodycam footage from Justin's 2024 DWI arrest in the Hamptons.
At the time, the SexyBack artist had ignored a stop sign in Sag Harbor, New York, and driven on the wrong side of the road.
Shortly after, he was arrested for drunk driving. Justin told the officers that he only "had one martini" and complained of being treated as though he were a criminal.
Jessica is fed up with being "publicly embarrassed" by Justin
The insider went on to claim that "there's not much more" Jessica can take, adding that she's fed up with being "publicly embarrassed" and left home alone to look after their kids.
If Justin makes another misstep, The Better Sister star will pull the ripcord.
She is therefore said to have issued an ultimatum, demanding he step up or she's out.
This is by no means the first test for the couple: Timberlake made negative headlines in 2019 when he was photographed hand in hand with 26-year-old co-star Alisha Wainwright.
At the time, the father-of-two publicly apologized for the "strong lapse in judgment" but denied that he was unfaithful.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jordan Strauss