Ariana Grande drops bombshell album news ahead of Eternal Sunshine tour!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has finally let her fans know the name and release date of her highly anticipated new album .

Ariana Grande has finally let her fans know the name and release date of her highly anticipated new album! © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari has been hinting at AG8 for weeks, but her first official announcement of the record's name and release date came on Tuesday via Instagram.

"petal 7.31," she said in the caption of the short post, which featured a black-and-white photo of the pop star.

In other words, the album will be titled petal and is set to drop on July 31, just in time for the 7 Rings singer's new tour.

In the picture accompanying the announcement, she can be seen smiling widely, dimples on full display, with her hair worn messy and loose.

Ariana previously described the mysterious new album as "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold, hard, and challenging."

This imagery makes more sense in light of the album's title, petal, which evokes a floral image.