Ariana Grande slams White House for using her music in "barbaric" anti-migrant video

Los Angeles, California - Singer and actress Ariana Grande slammed the White House for using her music in an anti-migrant video she described as "barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."

Ariana Grande slammed President Donald Trump's administration for using her music in a "barbaric" anti-migrant video. © Collage: AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images & AFP/Kent Nishimura

"Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense," Grande wrote on Thursday in a comment under a recent video on the White House's TikTok channel. "F**k ICE."

The video featured clips of brutish, heavily armed men shackling and dragging away migrants. While the identity of their victims are on full display, the immigration enforcement agents have their faces blurred.

As US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers handcuff people and drag them into the back of various vehicles, Grande's 2024 hit "Bye" blasts through the speakers.

"Bye-bye," the video's caption read. "President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history."

A source cited by Reuters said Grande's team is looking into how to force the White House to remove the music from the video. Her song no longer plays in the video, however, indicating they may have been successful.

It also seems Grande's comment has either been deleted or hidden from the video's comments section, as it is no longer visible.

Grande was among a plethora of celebrities, including fellow singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who in January condemned the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis. She has been generally critical of the Trump administration.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson slammed Grande and praised the Trump administration's immigration record.