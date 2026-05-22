Bad Bunny kicks off European leg of world tour after avoiding US over ICE fears

Barcelona, Spain - Hundreds of Bad Bunny fans braved long lines and the heat of Barcelona on Friday as the Puerto Rican superstar kicks off the 29-concert European leg of his world tour .

Bad Bunny kicks off the European leg of his world tour on Friday. © Collage: LLUIS GENE / AFP & Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Bad Bunny devotees, some holding umbrellas to guard against the sun, lined up outside the Spanish city's Olympic stadium hours ahead of the show on Friday night to try to secure a spot close to the stage.

"We've been here for two hours waiting, but really, how long have we been waiting for Bad Bunny here in Catalonia, in Barcelona?" journalist Adria Capdevila (22) told AFP.

"We don't know if we'll ever get to see him again... since it might be the last time, you live it with maximum energy, maximum enthusiasm," he said.

Bad Bunny's world tour began last year with a 31-concert residency in San Juan in support of his latest album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos), which blends traditional Puerto Rican music with reggaeton and trap.

The European tour includes two nights in Barcelona and two in Lisbon before moving to Madrid for 10 concerts at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium.

The tour will then continue through Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy before concluding in Brussels on July 22.

It has already taken in Latin America, Australia, and Japan, but he did not play in the US to shield fans from potential raids by immigration authorities.