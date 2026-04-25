Baywatch star David Hasselholf sparks health concerns after recent sighting

Los Angeles, California - New photos of David Hasselhoff have fans worried: the 73-year-old cult actor is now dependent on a walker.

73-year-old David Hasselhoff has already undergone several knee operations. © picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

As a tanned, fit lifeguard with muscles of steel, he flickered across TV screens in the 1990s on Baywatch.

Some 30 years later, "The Hoff" is barely recognizable. In recent photos obtained by Page Six, Hasselhoff appears pale, frail, and weak.

Particularly worrying: the Knight Rider star needs help walking.

During a walk with his wife, Hayley Roberts, through the West Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles a few days ago, Hasselhoff leaned on a walker and looked visibly shaken.

With his baseball cap pulled low over his face, the cult star clutched the walker with his hands and was only recognizable at second glance.

However, a spokesperson for the actor was able to give the all-clear: Hasselhoff is simply recovering from knee and hip surgery and is currently in rehab.

He is "doing well and feeling good," the rep assured fans.

This is not the first time Hasselhoff has made headlines with his state of health. Just last year, he was spotted in a wheelchair at the Cancún airport. Back then, the actor and singer had also cited an impending knee operation as the reason.