Bella Hadid tearfully reveals "severe isolation and depression" caused by Lyme disease
Fort Worth, Texas – Supermodel Bella Hadid emotionally shared the physical and mental toll caused by her chronic Lyme disease.
Earlier this week, the 29-year-old revealed via Instagram Stories that she had a recent flare-up from the debilitating illness.
Bella wrote that it was "intimidating" to explain her symptoms of "pain, exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, infections, and trauma" that leads "to severe isolation and depression, especially over long periods of time."
She admitted that she's "tried anything" to get better.
"You demand answers that no one can find. You fight. You finally have a few good days," she said.
"You think you've found the right protocol, the right routine, the right treatment... and then a flare up comes back and all of a sudden nothing feels certain again."
Bella Hadid shares the hidden cost of her Lyme disease
Bella, who was first diagnosed with the illness when she was 16, also posted a picture of herself in tears, writing that she can't "shake off" the flare-up and hadn't slept for "11 hours."
"Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've ever seen. Still nothing helping," she wrote.
"I don't think there's a singular brain cell in there working and my last two are beefing with each other," she continued.
"I took a shower without fainting tho... so again, if you know you know, that felt like a really big accomplishment for me today."
"Every day is a new day and tomorrow I'm hoping for, God willing, a better one. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your support," she wrote. "I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m truly grateful. I love you guys so much."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bellahadid