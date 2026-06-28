Bella Hadid tearfully reveals "severe isolation and depression" caused by Lyme disease

Fort Worth, Texas – Supermodel Bella Hadid emotionally shared the physical and mental toll caused by her chronic Lyme disease .

Bella Hadid recently opened up about her latest flare-up caused by her Lyme disease and the affect it has on physical and mental health. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bellahadid

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old revealed via Instagram Stories that she had a recent flare-up from the debilitating illness.

Bella wrote that it was "intimidating" to explain her symptoms of "pain, exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, infections, and trauma" that leads "to severe isolation and depression, especially over long periods of time."

She admitted that she's "tried anything" to get better.

"You demand answers that no one can find. You fight. You finally have a few good days," she said.

"You think you've found the right protocol, the right routine, the right treatment... and then a flare up comes back and all of a sudden nothing feels certain again."