Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company sued for defamation by Miami police officers

Los Angeles, California - Matt Damon and Ben Affleck 's portrayal of two cops investigating the drug scene in Netflix's The Rip has landed them in hot water, with the real officers saying the Netflix movie has caused emotional distress.

Ben Affleck (l.) and Matt Damon's production company is facing a defamation lawsuit over their Netflix film The Rip. © Foto von ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, officers with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, are suing the production company owned by Damon and Affleck for defamation.

Their suit accuses the film of defaming the real people who allegedly inspired the crime drama, per Entertainment Weekly.

While Smith and Santana are not named in The Rip, the lawsuit claims that the film's story is based on a real incident from June 2016 in which the two police officers confiscated more than $21 million.

The "unique, non-generic details of the June 29, 2016, investigation, combined with its Miami-Dade setting and portrayal of a narcotics team, creates a reasonable inference that the officers depicted are Plaintiffs," the suit argues.

Smith and Santana's lawsuit accuses Artists Equity and Affleck and Damon's LLC production company Falco Productions of defamation per se and defamation by implication.

Additionally, the officers claim the film has caused "substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations."