Ben Affleck teams up with Jeopardy champ on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – and wins big!

Los Angeles, California – Hollywood star Ben Affleck just won $1 million for charity after teaming up with Jeopardy champion Jamie Ding on the reboot of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire!

Hollywood star Ben Affleck (r) will donate $1 million dollars to his charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative. © Collage: Disney/Eric McCandless

The Oscar winner teamed up with Ding and reached the million‑dollar question in Wednesday night's episode of the iconic quiz show.

It concerned a well-known tradition: the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning, where the president symbolically spares two birds from becoming holiday dinners.

Affleck and Ding had to determine which pair of names had never belonged to any of these lucky animals.

Neither they nor their phone‑a‑friend knew the answer off the bat.

In the end, they trusted host Jimmy Kimmel's hint and went with Spaghetti and Meatball – the correct solution.

The $1 million prize will go to Affleck's selected charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative – an organization the Oscar winner co-founded in 2010 to support communities in eastern Congo.