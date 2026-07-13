Jay-Z concludes epic Yankee Stadium residency with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more!

New York, New York - Jay-Z closed out his Yankee Stadium residency with star-studded performances from Beyoncé , Rihanna , Usher, and more!

Jay-Z (c) shocked fans with his star-studded final show for his Yankee Stadium Residency, including Beyoncé (r) and Rihanna. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@exploringwithjenng & @kimanicoye

The crowd was definitely feeling it on Sunday night as the 56-year-old music mogul kicked off the third and final night of his weekend run.

The residency – which honored the 25th and 30th anniversaries of Jay's iconic albums The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt – began on Friday, July 10, with a surprise appearance from his wife and their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Sunday's set was no different, with a crop of stars showing up to celebrate Jay-Z – despite the concert having a three-hour delay.

The Ambitious rapper made it up to the crowd by bringing out Bey once again for a spicy rendition of their joint track, Drunk in Love.

Teyana Taylor, Usher, Clipse, and Fat Joe also took the stage to deliver their collaborative songs with the Grammy-winning lyricist.

Yet, the audience went wild when Rihanna made a rare appearance to perform Run This Town with Jay, as well as her chart-topping classic, B***h Better Have My Money.