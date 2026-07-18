Man arrested over driving car into Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lavish East Hampton estate

East Hampton, New York - A man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into the gate outside of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's East Hampton estate – were they targeted?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's (l) home in East Hampton suffered an unexpected incident when a man from the Bronx crashed into the gate outside the estate. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

Per Us Weekly, Bronx native Keith Webster was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after driving his Subaru into a security gate outside the Carters' Georgica Pond property on Wednesday.

In the police report obtained by the site, a security guard spotted Webster's Subaru "driving at a high rate of speed up the driveway" towards a security gate.

The reported collision caused "significant damage" to the entrance at Bey and Jay's residence, as the 63-year-old did not "stop at the closed mechanical driveway gates."

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Dunn of the East Hampton police told Page Six that Webster had "no criminal history," and said there were "no weapons found, no notes found, no direct threats made and no direct mention of residents of the house."