Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik reveals horror side effects of weight loss injection

Los Angeles, California - Mayim Bialik , known for her role as Amy on The Big Bang Theory, has been living with an autoimmune disease for years. To ease the associated symptoms, several doctors prescribed her a GLP‑1 medication – a disastrous mistake, as it turned out.

Since childhood, actor Mayim Bialik has been battling an autoimmune disease – so far without a successful treatment. © JEROD HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Unlike many other Hollywood stars, the 50‑year‑old did not turn to the highly-praised drug to curb her appetite and lose weight quickly – she had an entirely different reason for taking the diabetes medication.

"I went on a weight-loss drug because a doctor told me it might help ease symptoms I've struggled with for basically my entire adult life," Bialik explained in The Free Press.

In the personal essay, the actor described how her condition triggered a distorted self‑image.

As a child, she barely thought about her body, but the psychological burden and insecurity grew increasingly with the onset of puberty.

Bialik traced the dramatic physical changes she experienced as a teenager back to the pills prescribed to her at the time.

For decades, the former Jeopardy! host underwent numerous therapies – all without success. Even her most recent treatment failed to deliver the desired effect.

"GLP-1s have helped people in serious need. Of that I am certain. But nobody talks much about what happens when it goes wrong," she wrote.

Even a small dose of the medication would cause extreme side effects for Bialik, including "explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea," increased burping, and countless sneezing fits whenever she tried to eat.