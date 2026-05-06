Billie Eilish gets candid about plastic surgery plans

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish may be an A-lister, but she's set on bucking Hollywood trends and avoiding plastic surgery.

Billie Eilish has revealed that she doesn't want to get any plastic surgeries. © Candice Ward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 24-year-old singer sat down with Amy Poehler for an episode of the comedian's Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, where she confirmed she has no plans for any cosmetic enhancements.

"I am so excited to age, and I'm so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it," Billie said.

She admitted that, as a teen, she couldn't picture herself growing older, and the idea that she isn't going to look the same way forever is a welcome one for her.

Billie also revealed that her future children are a key reason why she won't go under the knife, adding, "I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f**k is going on out there right now."

The Grammy winner's comments also come amid a wave of transparency from celebs about the procedures they've gotten done.

The Kardashian-Jenners, who have faced criticism for promoting unrealistic beauty standards, have notably begun spilling the secrets of their plastic surgeries with fans online.