Billie Eilish spars with fans after she says eating meat is "inherently wrong"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish sparked massive online backlash after claiming that eating meat is "inherently wrong" during a recent AMA, and later doubling down on Instagram.

Billie Eilish is doubling down after her recent comments that eating meat is "inherently wrong." © Collage: JESSE GRANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

The 24-year-old pop icon has never been one to bite her tongue, and her latest take on veganism has the internet in a frenzy.

During an Ask Me Anything video for Elle, Billie was asked which hill she'd die on.

Her answer? "Eating meat is inherently wrong."

Knowing it would ruffle feathers, she added, "Sorry! You could eat meat. Go for it. You could love animals. But you can't do both."

After fans flooded social media to call her out, Billie didn't back down.



She took to her Instagram story to post graphic videos of animal treatment – content so intense that Instagram flagged it as sensitive.

"Go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love," she wrote. "If that footage was hard for u to watch, I encourage u to pls take a look at urself."

She finished her spree by telling critics to keep living in "cognitive dissonance and denial," ending the post with a cheeky "Mwah."