Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni avoid trial with shock settlement!

New York, New York - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's explosive legal battle has come to an unexpected end, as the co- stars have now reached a settlement in their high-profile case.

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively (r.) and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement in their explosive legal battle. © Collage: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP

Just two weeks ahead of their scheduled trial date, the It Ends With Us actors settled their case on Monday, per Page Six.

"The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," Lively and Baldoni's teams said in a joint statement.

"Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."

The statement added that Lively's claims against Baldoni "deserved to be heard," with both parties saying they are "firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments."

No further details of the agreement have been shared.

The actors have been battling in court since late 2024, when Lively first filed a bombshell lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliating against her with an online smear campaign.

Last month, a judge gutted much of the 38-year-old's case against Baldoni, leaving just three of her 13 claims: retaliation, aiding and abetting in retaliation, and breach of contract.