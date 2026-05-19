Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara takes big step to publicly distance herself from him
Atlanta, Georgia - An important milestone for Zahara Jolie-Pitt: the 21-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has earned her Bachelor's degree. At her graduation ceremony, she sent a clear message to her father, who was absent on her big day.
Zahara received her degree in psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta on Sunday, while her mother and her two brothers, Knox (17) and Pax (22), proudly applauded her in the audience.
However, when the Ethiopian-born student took to the stage to receive her diploma, one detail stood out: Zahara, whose last name had been Jolie-Pitt, chose not to use her famous father's surname at the ceremony.
As the Daily Mail reported, she was called simply Zahara Marley Jolie.
It's not the first time that Zahara has appeared in public with just her mother's surname: when she joined an African-American student fraternity in 2023, she also dropped the Pitt name.
And she's not the only child of Brangelina to ditch her dad's last name: 24-year-old son Maddox and 17-year-old daughter Vivienne have also decided to go by Jolie.
Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of abusing her and their children
18-year-old daughter Shiloh went even further, making the name change official shortly after her 18th birthday and even having the surname Pitt legally dropped.
Angelina and Brad have six children together, three of whom are adopted.
However, the actor's relationship with his children has been considered fractured since the former Hollywood dream couple called it quits in 2016.
Amid their divorce proceedings, Angelina publicly accused her ex-husband of verbally and physically assaulting both her and their children during an incident the year of their split.
22-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt shed light on the children's rift with Brad, sharing a shocking post that accused the F1 actor of being a "terrible and despicable person" and saying that the ex-couple's four youngest kids "tremble in fear" when around him.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP