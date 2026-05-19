Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara takes big step to publicly distance herself from him

Atlanta, Georgia - An important milestone for Zahara Jolie-Pitt: the 21-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has earned her Bachelor's degree. At her graduation ceremony, she sent a clear message to her father, who was absent on her big day.

Brad Pitt has a troubled relationship with his children. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Zahara received her degree in psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta on Sunday, while her mother and her two brothers, Knox (17) and Pax (22), proudly applauded her in the audience.

However, when the Ethiopian-born student took to the stage to receive her diploma, one detail stood out: Zahara, whose last name had been Jolie-Pitt, chose not to use her famous father's surname at the ceremony.

As the Daily Mail reported, she was called simply Zahara Marley Jolie.

It's not the first time that Zahara has appeared in public with just her mother's surname: when she joined an African-American student fraternity in 2023, she also dropped the Pitt name.

And she's not the only child of Brangelina to ditch her dad's last name: 24-year-old son Maddox and 17-year-old daughter Vivienne have also decided to go by Jolie.