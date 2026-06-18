British TV host Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating health diagnosis

Chadlington, UK - Car enthusiasts worldwide know him as a Top Gear presenter, but Jeremy Clarkson has now turned to farming – even on TV . In the latest double‑episode of his series Clarkson's Farm, he delivered a shocker: the beloved Brit has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Jeremy Clarkson publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis in his Prime Video series. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Wednesday, the 66‑year‑old posted on Instagram to his more than 10 million followers. In a video, he said there was "somber news" regarding Clarkson’s Farm.

Normally, the farm show is always charming and upbeat, but the last two episodes of season five were completely different: "They're a difficult watch."

In episode seven, it became clear what the world‑renowned presenter meant.

During a conversation with his farm staff members, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, a visibly distraught Clarkson delivers the shocking news: "I've got cancer."

While the two men stare at him in disbelief, the British journalist adds, "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May."

The cancer is aggressive, but, thankfully, it was caught very early.