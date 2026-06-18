British TV host Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating health diagnosis
Chadlington, UK - Car enthusiasts worldwide know him as a Top Gear presenter, but Jeremy Clarkson has now turned to farming – even on TV. In the latest double‑episode of his series Clarkson's Farm, he delivered a shocker: the beloved Brit has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
On Wednesday, the 66‑year‑old posted on Instagram to his more than 10 million followers. In a video, he said there was "somber news" regarding Clarkson’s Farm.
Normally, the farm show is always charming and upbeat, but the last two episodes of season five were completely different: "They're a difficult watch."
In episode seven, it became clear what the world‑renowned presenter meant.
During a conversation with his farm staff members, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, a visibly distraught Clarkson delivers the shocking news: "I've got cancer."
While the two men stare at him in disbelief, the British journalist adds, "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May."
The cancer is aggressive, but, thankfully, it was caught very early.
Clarkson reveals some of his cancer treatments went "awry"
In a few weeks, an operation will be needed.
Clarkson doesn't linger long in shock; he immediately begins explaining to Cooper and Ireland the plans for his Diddly Squat farm in the village of Chadlington.
"I promise I'll be fine," he said.
But the procedure doesn't go as smoothly as hoped.
At the end of episode eight, the TV star reports from a hospital bed: "Some of the treatment's gone a bit awry, let's say, so I'm going to be here for a little while."
To close the season, he addresses the audience with earnest words: "I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't. Take care, everyone."
With his affable style, Clarkson became known not only to car enthusiasts worldwide through the show Top Gear and its unofficial successor, The Grand Tour. In 2021, he kicked off his farm series on Prime Video.
The cancer news comes about a year and a half after Clarkson had to undergo emergency heart surgery.
Cover photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto