Britney Spears formally charged after DUI arrest – will she face jail time?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, prosecutors outside Los Angeles said Thursday – but she could avoid jail time with a plea deal.

Britney Spears has been formally charged after her DUI arrest. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The criminal complaint does not specify which substance the 44-year-old singer was allegedly using when she was arrested in early March.

Spears is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in a courtroom in Ventura County, which borders Los Angeles County.

She is not required to attend the hearing because the charge is a misdemeanor, and can be represented by her attorney, prosecutors said in a statement.

Spears had phenomenal early music success in the late 1990s with hits like ...Baby One More Time but has largely stepped back from music in recent years.

Following her arrest, a representative for the singer described the incident as "completely inexcusable" and said Spears would "take the right steps and comply with the law."

Since then, she checked herself into rehab.