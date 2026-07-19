Britney Spears' son Jayden rips clone rumors about mom: "People know how gullible people are"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline called the online theory that his mom has been cloned "ridiculous" and trolled the rumor!
During his recent Instagram Live, the 19-year-old replied to a fan asking if it was "silly" that people were floating clone rumors about his mom.
"I hop on TikTok, and everyone on TikTok, I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?'" he said.
"Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."
Jayden, whose father is Kevin Federline, did note that the experience has made him realize how easily rumors can be "exaggerated and fake."
He continued, "People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage."
Jayden Federline continues stepping up for his mom Britney
He added, "Anyone that sees it, they just see it, and if it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it; they're just, 'Wow, yeah, it's crazy.' I believe it though."
Britney's youngest son has reportedly been stepping up for his mom after the pop star was arrested and charged with a DUI in March.
In addition to being "a huge emotional support" for the Gimme More hitmaker, Jayden's latest remarks prove that he's truly a mama's boy at heart!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears