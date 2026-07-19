Britney Spears' son Jayden rips clone rumors about mom: "People know how gullible people are"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' son Jayden James Federline called the online theory that his mom has been cloned "ridiculous" and trolled the rumor!

Britney Spears' son Jayden James (r) defended his mom against the online conspiracy theories that she's a clone. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

During his recent Instagram Live, the 19-year-old replied to a fan asking if it was "silly" that people were floating clone rumors about his mom.

"I hop on TikTok, and everyone on TikTok, I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?'" he said.

"Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."

Jayden, whose father is Kevin Federline, did note that the experience has made him realize how easily rumors can be "exaggerated and fake."

He continued, "People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage."