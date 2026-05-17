Britney Spears shows off her movie night after reports of erratic behavior

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is stepping out and living her best life this weekend, and the pop icon made sure her Instagram followers had a front-row seat to all of it!

Britney Spears spent her Friday hitting a pet store and heading to see The Devil Wears Prada 2. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 44-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday with a candid car video, rocking a pink shirt with her blonde curls loose.

She declared she was heading to a screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

"I personally prefer Chanel or Gucci," she said.

She also made clear the real excitement of the evening: butter popcorn and a slurpee, which she hyped with a very Britney level of enthusiasm.

"F**k yeah! Slurpees! Yes, man, yes!" she added.

Before the movie outing, the Toxic singer was spotted making a stop at Paw Works, a pet store in Thousand Oaks, California, dressed in a brown trench coat and sunglasses, per Page Six.

The light-hearted Friday comes just days after an alleged incident at Blue Dog Tavern on Wednesday night, in which Britney was said to have been raising her voice and causing a scene.