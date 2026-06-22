Is Britney Spears having another baby? Vulnerable Insta post has fans in uproar

Los Angeles, California - Baby One More Time! Britney Spears apparently wants to become a mother again. Is there a baby on the way?

Baby One More Time! Britney Spears apparently wants to become a mother again. © Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/dpa

On Sunday, Father's Day was celebrated in the US.

To mark the occasion, the 44-year-old singer posted a video of herself on Instagram.

With a ukulele in hand and a yellow mini dress, Spears performed sultry dance moves.

"It’s an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,,, music is said to be the speech of angels," she wrote in the caption, per Page Six.

"I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."

Although the video is still available on her page, the caption has vanished – she apparently deleted the post briefly and re‑uploaded it without the text.

Spears is already a mother of two sons, Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James Federline (19).

The 44‑year‑old and her two children were long thought to be estranged, but the family has recently reconciled.

After her DUI arrest this spring, her sons became a major source of support while she spent about a month in a rehab facility.