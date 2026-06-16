Bruce Willis' wife clarifies whether he recognizes his family amid dementia battle
Los Angeles, California – It has been known for more than three years that movie icon Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia. Now, his wife Emma Heming‑Willis has provided an update on the Hollywood star's health.
What initially appeared to be a language problem and was first diagnosed as aphasia later turned out to be a rare form of dementia.
In February 2023, Bruce Willis' family announced that he had been diagnosed with FTD and had largely lost his ability to speak at that point.
Since then, the 71‑year‑old's condition has worsened: Willis now lives in a private care facility far from his loved ones and receives round‑the‑clock care.
But does he still recognize his wife and daughters?
Emma Heming‑Willis addressed this frequently asked question on the podcast The Bossticks and dispelled it as a common misconception.
"When people say, 'Oh, you know, does he remember who you are?' Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's. He has FTD," the mother of two explained.
Emma Heming-Willis says she is "consistently in grief" over Bruce's FTD battle
It's a common misconception that many people immediately associate dementia with memory loss.
"It's different [from] Alzheimer's. And Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, but FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60," the British‑American model explained.
Heming‑Willis described daily life with her husband's progressing illness as burdensome.
"You are consistently in grief," she admitted.
The affected individuals are often present physically but not mentally or emotionally, which feels like an almost intangible loss.
Now, the 47‑year‑old has learned to cope with the difficult situation, even though, ultimately, you can only accept it and go along with it.
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP