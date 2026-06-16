Bruce Willis' wife clarifies whether he recognizes his family amid dementia battle

Los Angeles, California – It has been known for more than three years that movie icon Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia. Now, his wife Emma Heming‑Willis has provided an update on the Hollywood star's health.

71‑year‑old Bruce Willis, who has dementia, no longer lives with his family. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What initially appeared to be a language problem and was first diagnosed as aphasia later turned out to be a rare form of dementia.

In February 2023, Bruce Willis' family announced that he had been diagnosed with FTD and had largely lost his ability to speak at that point.

Since then, the 71‑year‑old's condition has worsened: Willis now lives in a private care facility far from his loved ones and receives round‑the‑clock care.

But does he still recognize his wife and daughters?

Emma Heming‑Willis addressed this frequently asked question on the podcast The Bossticks and dispelled it as a common misconception.

"When people say, 'Oh, you know, does he remember who you are?' Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's. He has FTD," the mother of two explained.