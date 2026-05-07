BTS draws massive crowd in Mexico as they meet with President Sheinbaum: "They're my whole world"

Mexico City, Mexico - Around 50,000 fans of K-pop superstars BTS gathered outside Mexico 's National Palace on Wednesday to get a look at the group, who waved to the crowd from a balcony after meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum stands next to V, RM, Jung Kook, Suga, and Jimin from South Korean K-pop band BTS as they acknowledge fans from the balcony of the National Palace at Zocalo square in Mexico City on May 6, 2026. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

BTS will perform shows in Mexico City on May 7, 9, and 10, with more than 135,000 tickets for the stadium showcase getting snapped up in a matter of minutes.

The group returned to the world spotlight in March after an almost four-year pause so its members could carry out their obligatory military service.

Kim Nam-joon, one of the members of the group, said to the crowd in Spanish: "I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much!"

"I already told them they have to come back next year," Sheinbaum said, later posting a photo with the group and holding their latest album ARIRANG.

Lizeth Zarate, a coordinator for the Zocalo – Mexico City's main square located in front of the presidential palace – said the Wednesday crowd was around 50,000.

"They're my whole world," Estefany Victoriano, a 25-year-old secretary, told AFP.

Another onlooker, 18-year-old Zoe Perez, was on the verge of tears.