Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper drops big baby news!
Los Angeles, California - Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has shared that she's pregnant with her first baby!
Call Her Mommy.
The 31-year-old podcaster announced on Sunday via Instagram that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Kaplan.
Alex's post featured two images of the parents-to-be with the Unwell founder, who were all smiles while cradling her growing baby bump.
She sweetly captioned the pics "Our Family."
Several of her celebrity friends – including Khloé Kardashian, Brittany Snow, and Kesha – soon flooded the comments section with well-wishes and congratulations.
The host's exciting news comes amid rumors that there has been "tension" in her marriage.
Yet an insider told People, "Rumors of tension in the marriage are false, and they’re so excited about this new chapter. They've tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing."
Alex wed the film producer on April 6, 2024 in Rivera Maya, Mexico after getting engaged in 2023.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/alexandracooper