Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper drops big baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has shared that she's pregnant with her first baby !

Alex Cooper shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram with sweet pics that highlighted her growing baby bump. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/alexandracooper

Call Her Mommy.

The 31-year-old podcaster announced on Sunday via Instagram that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Kaplan.

Alex's post featured two images of the parents-to-be with the Unwell founder, who were all smiles while cradling her growing baby bump.

She sweetly captioned the pics "Our Family."

Several of her celebrity friends – including Khloé Kardashian, Brittany Snow, and Kesha – soon flooded the comments section with well-wishes and congratulations.

The host's exciting news comes amid rumors that there has been "tension" in her marriage.