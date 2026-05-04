Cameron Diaz drops surprise baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Sweet baby news from Hollywood: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have become parents for the third time!

Cameron Diaz (53) has become a mother for the third time. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

The 47-year-old musician shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram, where he also announced the unusual name of their son with a picture of a pirate ship: Nautas Madden.

"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden," the singer wrote. "Welcome to the world Son!!"

In addition to their newborn, the pair are already parents to their daughter Raddix Wildflower (6) and son Cardinal (2).

Even though the birth of their third child is now public knowledge, Diaz and Madden are still keeping their family life strictly out of the public eye.

According to People, there are no pictures of their children online, and the couple hardly ever talks about them in interviews.

After the birth of her second child, an insider revealed that Diaz had wanted nothing more than to become a mother for many years. The 53-year-old herself has also spoken openly about her long and emotional journey to motherhood.