Cara Delevingne drops bombshell about romance with Amber Heard amid Johnny Depp drama

Los Angeles, California – A fling with Johnny Depp 's ex? Model Cara Delevingne has confirmed after several years that she was once romantically involved with Amber Heard!

Amber Heard (c.) and Cara Delevingne (r.) met in 2013 and later deepened their relationship around the time of Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp. © Collage: Candice Ward & Phillip Faraone & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The dramatic divorce proceedings of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2022 ended with $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

At the time, the rumor mill was turning with talk that Heard might have had a secret relationship with Delevingne.

Now, the former Victoria's Secret model has confirmed the fling with the 40-year-old actor for the first time in an interview with Louis Theroux.

She revealed that the two first met in 2013 during a joint film shoot for London Fields, which also featured Depp.

"I think he went pretty crazy with jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose," the 33‑year‑old affirmed.