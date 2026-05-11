Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs dating again? The two got close at a special Mother's Day event!

Cardi B (r) and Stefon Diggs (l) called it quits back in February. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rumor had it that Cardi B and the former Patriots player ended their relationship for good right before the Super Bowl.

Saturday, Cardi B was spotted posing and getting cozy with the daddy of her fourth baby, Stefon Diggs, at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day wellness event.

Clips and photos posted by journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson show the UP rapper smiling and posing for pics with Diggs.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver posed with his arms around Cardi's waist and gave her kisses.

Could the two be getting back together? The football player has just been cleared of the assault allegations against him, so the PR timing would be right.

Diggs also attended Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour when it came to the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, in April. Now, almost a month later, the two – who welcomed a baby boy in November – appear to be enjoying each other's company.

Cardi shares most of her adventures, both personal and professional, on social media, but she hasn't posted any clips from this event with Diggs. She also hasn't made any comments about her relationship status.

Insiders have said that Cardi B and Diggs have broken up multiple times. During their most recent split, insiders said that Cardi was "really focused on her music right now and realized she doesn't want to be worried about him while she's on tour."